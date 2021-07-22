Space travel may be life-changing but surely a photo would be more cost-effective | READER COMMENTARY

“They’re probably marveling at the indescribable beauty of our planet... What I experienced in space the first time I looked out the window was an indescribable feeling of gratitude — gratitude for the opportunity to see the planet from that vantage point, and gratitude for the planet that we’ve been given. And in a way that I won’t fully be able to explain, being physically detached from the Earth made me feel deeply interconnected and deeply interdependent with everyone on it. I think I saw the true unity of our planet, the true unity of our species, and all those things we fight over and quarrel over, all those things we think are so important kind of blurred into insignificance.”