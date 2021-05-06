Jeff Bezos has benefitted from low wages at Amazon | READER COMMENTARY

The success of Amazon has resulted in the bankruptcy of untold number of smaller Mom and Pop brick and mortar establishments whose sales were shifted to internet transactions with Amazon. But the larger issue is how has the Amazon ownership conducted itself since its rise to dominance in the retail field? Amazon workers have reported unsafe and grueling working conditions at their warehouses. Work breaks are few and far between. Injury rates at Amazon facilities are three times the national average for warehouses, according to OSHA reports, and employees are assigned high production quotas and are fired upon failure to meet these quotas.