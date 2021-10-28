Blame Bevins for her failure to meet residency rule | READER COMMENTARY

As a former councilman, I am disappointed that Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins moved out of her district before the end of her term (”‘It was a mistake:’ Baltimore County councilwoman rents Middle River apartment after purchasing home outside district,” Oct. 25). I am more concerned that, by way of explanation, she threw Thomas Bostwick, the council’s lawyer, under the bus. Tom is an outstanding public servant who apparently agreed to take the fall.
A council member, especially after three terms, should know the county charter inside and out. It is Baltimore County’s constitution, and a copy is found in every council member’s office. I find it incredible that Ms. Bevins isn’t familiar with its provisions, especially those setting forth the requirements for the office she holds.
I have long advocated term limits for council members because, in my experience, elected officials tend to develop a sense of entitlement and complacency after two or three terms. Cathy Bevins, after 12 years in office, evidently felt entitled to move away from her district and the people who elected her. In doing so, she was complacent in not checking for herself the charter and its eight short sections governing the Baltimore County Council.
Douglas B. Riley, Towson
The writer, a Republican, served on the Baltimore County Council from 1990 to 1998.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.