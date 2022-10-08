Marylanders are getting more healthy beverage options | READER COMMENTARY

For the first time in 50 years, the White House recently hosted a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health to tackle our nation’s health challenges. As the region’s trade association representing local beverage manufacturers and distributors we are committed to doing our part to empower American families to find balance in their daily diet, and we’re backing up our commitment with action (”The ‘soft’ way to save lives: with a spoonful less sugar,” Aug. 17).

Throughout Baltimore and Maryland, your local beverage aisle looks very different today than it did a few years ago. That’s because beverage makers here and across the state are working to provide more choices with less sugar for consumers, giving them options to maintain a more balanced lifestyle. These choices come in many varieties from flavored enhanced and sparkling waters to zero sugar sports drinks, teas and sodas. In fact, today nearly 60% of beverages sold have zero sugar.

At the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Beverage Association, we believe consumers should have access to more beverage choices and clear calorie information so they can make the choices that are right for them and their families. We’re leveraging the power of innovation, education and direct-to-consumer outreach to encourage families to reduce the amount of sugar from beverages. Our members are already providing many options for consumers that include waters, juices and low and no-calorie beverages. They are providing more choices with less sugar or zero sugar than ever before.

We have added an easy-to-read calorie label to the front of every can, bottle and pack we make. On vending machines, calorie labels are right on the buttons to make it easier to choose the beverage that’s right for you before making a purchase. These actions have successfully reduced the amount of calories from beverages Americans consume, but there is more work to do. We support the White House’s ambitious goals and know that through our collective efforts, we can empower consumers and create lasting change.

— Ellen Valentino, Annapolis

The writer is executive vice president of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Beverage Association.

