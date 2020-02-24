I was amused by the commentary that called Sen. Bernie Sanders radical as I had just a while earlier read a report of a Sanders rally in Colorado, which quoted one participant: “It’s about time,” [Kelly] Canfield, [a 57-year-old business analyst from Denver who attended the rally], said. “None of it is radical. To me, if the Democratic Party picks Bernie, it’s more like going home, to FDR, instead of running to the right like they have been. This is as American as apple pie.”