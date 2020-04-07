Towson’s Adelaide Bentley deserves to be remembered fondly | READER COMMENTARY

I grew up in a white neighborhood of East Towson, just blocks from Mrs. Bentley’s home. In 1964, I was a teenager and hadn’t a clue about the racist real estate practices in Baltimore County, or about Mrs. Bentley’s fight to protect what was left of her community from the bulldozers. But one thing I knew even then, as I walked west past the neighborhood where Mrs. Bentley lived: it was not a “slum.” Actually, it was a vibrant community — proud, caring, safe.