Would Bentham have applauded modern surveillance? Not likely | READER COMMENTARY

Bentham is primarily a libertarian and suspicious of a “well-managed society” that Messrs. Cohen and Tidman attributed to his efforts. The authors rightly note the danger of contemporary electronic intrusion in everyday life, yet they overlook that in Bentham’s famous “Hedonic Calculus” (also known as the pleasure measure), he presents seven criteria to weigh the likely pleasures or pains resulting from a particular decision. How does he begin? “To a person considered by himself, the value of a pleasure or pain considered by itself.”