Cardin the antidote to political cynicism | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin announced that he will run run for reelection in 2024. May 1, 2023.

Just when it is a bit too much in fashion to be cynical, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s announcing he will not run for reelection provokes wistful feelings (”U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin not running for reelection. Here’s what Marylanders are saying.” May 2).

While the news had been rumored for a time, a formal announcement forced me to pause and savor Ben’s extraordinary career and his politely intense commitment to the highest values in everything. Everything.

I first kicked a can down the road with Ben decades ago, and his warm nature and tireless dedication and singular scholarship and disarming earnestness and sheer goodness have never changed. Baltimore and Maryland and the United States and the entire planet are better in the bargain.

Thanks to Ben.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

