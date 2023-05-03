Senator Cardin deserves to take a bow | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin at his Baltimore home. Cardin recently announced he will not be seeking reelection in 2024. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Dan Rodricks is so right: “Ben Cardin, the kind of senator every American should want” (May 2). We can all thank him for his accomplishments in countless policy arenas including my field of mental health. But what we might appreciate most is his dedication.

I remember a night, probably 15 years ago, when I was at an event at Sheppard Pratt where Ben was the featured speaker. Driving back on the Beltway after 10 p.m. I was passed by Ben and I thought to myself, “Wow, how many nights is he out so late doing his duty on behalf of Maryland citizens?”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is a true public servant. I’m glad he’ll still be on the job until the end of 2024.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

