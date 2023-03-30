Why aren’t cops cracking down on dangerous drivers? | READER COMMENTARY

Firefighters stand next to an overturned tanker truck after burning fuel on the roadway closed I-795 North near I-695, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. March 24, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Patrick R. Lynch’s letter (”Beware the ‘motorized morons’ on the road,” March 29) makes excellent points regarding the lives motorists put in danger out on our local highways.

I travel both Interstate 695 and Interstate 795 frequently, ever fascinated by the traffic passing me at twice the speed of light.

Advertisement

Yet always missing from this scenario is law enforcement.

That is until another “spectator slowdown” occurs, and we are all able to witness the sad results of those motorists’ bad decisions strewn along the shoulder of the road.

Advertisement

— Richard Crystal, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.