Why aren’t cops cracking down on dangerous drivers? | READER COMMENTARY

Patrick R. Lynch’s letter (”Beware the ‘motorized morons’ on the road,” March 29) makes excellent points regarding the lives motorists put in danger out on our local highways.
I travel both Interstate 695 and Interstate 795 frequently, ever fascinated by the traffic passing me at twice the speed of light.
Yet always missing from this scenario is law enforcement.
That is until another “spectator slowdown” occurs, and we are all able to witness the sad results of those motorists’ bad decisions strewn along the shoulder of the road.
— Richard Crystal, Pikesville
