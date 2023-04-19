Reports on traffic crashes should always list causes | READER COMMENTARY

One of two cars that collided on Interstate 695 in Woodlawn causing one vehicle to flip into a construction area killing six highway contractors on March 22, 2023. File. (Baltimore Sun handout)

I am glad to see the coverage that The Baltimore Sun has provided on the deadly car crash that killed six highway workers. In particular, it is most effective because you have reported the cause of the crash — speeding while changing lanes (”Speeding preceded Baltimore Beltway crash that killed 6, NTSB preliminary report says,” April 13).

I happened to be on the Baltimore Beltway that day driving to my daughter’s house. Now, every time I get on Interstate 695 I deep breathe and say a prayer. I typically drive the speed limit and leave at least three car lengths in front of me. The downside of this is the number of people who honk and near-sideswipe me to get in front of me, generally at 15-to-20 miles over the limit and with no turn signal.

Advertisement

As I listen to the traffic reports on the TV or radio, I wish we would hear the reasons for the crashes — as there are several every day. If we heard “speeding,” “sideswiping,” “changing lanes with no notice or waiting to make sure it’s safe,” then maybe it would start to make a difference. So thank you, Baltimore Sun, for doing this.

The only good thing about car crashes is that it makes the lunatics slow down.

Advertisement

— Margaret Baldwin, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.