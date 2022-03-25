The rest of Baltimore should learn from Belair-Edison | READER COMMENTARY

This article is the second one I have read concerning the Belair-Edison neighborhood,: “In tightknit Belair-Edison, a nonprofit makes it easier for people to make the neighborhood their home,” (March 21). It certainly seems that they are doing something right to rehabilitate homes, which not only is needed, it is the right thing for the city and the area.

Something even more important that I read about in an earlier article is the reduced rate of crime in this area. This community is so much safer than so many other areas in the city. How about Mayor Brandon Scott, the police chief and others who say they are so concerned about the crime factor in Baltimore, get in touch with the leaders of Belair-Edison and find out the actions that are being taken in their community to curtail crime and property damage, and be strong about their commitment to improving the living conditions for the residents. Surely they are doing something the rest of the city is not; there is nothing wrong with learning something from someone who is obviously doing something right. Mayor Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, make a call, and perhaps then you too can make a make a difference for Baltimore.

My congratulations to the people of Belair-Edison, who are doing something to help themselves and others instead of waiting for someone to do it for them.

Missy Foster, Hunt Valley

