Bel Air must better plan for its future | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in response to The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial about housing challenges in Howard County. I could almost remove “Howard County” and insert “Harford County” or “Town of Bel Air” to describe the situation up here (”Calvin Ball takes aim at affordable housing in Howard County; effort a good start, but more needed,” Oct. 23).

There is a political slate of “no-growth” candidates running for the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners (the election is Nov. 7), and they will almost certainly win. They will also control a majority of the seats. Their platform is primarily targeted at stopping several apartment projects proposed in and around the downtown. There is much online chatter supportive of their positions. Much of it seems to be yearning for nostalgia of the “good old days.”

Advertisement

I grew up in Bel Air in the 1960s when it was somewhat Mayberry-like. Downtown Bel Air was the center of commerce for much of central Harford County, and everything everyone needed was right on Main Street.

Then came the 1970s and the opening of Harford Mall. Main Street was abandoned and almost a ghost town. Empty storefronts lined the street. One of the most viable businesses in town was a strip joint.

Advertisement

Then came the 1980s and the “mall-ification” of Main Street. Stores and shops were replaced with a few restaurants but mostly service businesses — banks, lawyers, insurance companies and the like. This sequence happened all over the country.

In the 2000s, the countrywide movement was to bring “Main Streets” back. Bel Air became part of the “Maryland Main Street” program. A serious effort was made to promote small shops and encourage restaurants to return, and it was quite successful.

During this time, the town updated its comprehensive plan. Much community input went into this document along with many public meetings and hearings. Decisions were informed by a detailed market and economic study commissioned by the town. It was approved by the town’s planning commission and commissioners. One of the key recommendations in the plan was to promote more residential development, especially affordable multi-family housing, in or near to downtown. This would enhance the viability of Main Street businesses and add much needed tax revenue to the town’s coffers. This housing also supports a walkable lifestyle that is much desired.

Regardless of the upcoming election results, I would ask the new Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners to respect our history, our journey and the inevitability of change. Solid, inclusive planning charts our path to the future and planning is about what we are for, not what we are against.

— Craig Ward, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.