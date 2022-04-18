Maryland has a behavioral health problem | READER COMMENTARY

Anna Williams, left, guides her 7-year-old daughter Lily through an Applied Behavior Analysis therapy session at home on Wednesday, April 6. Lily has a rare genetic condition called Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, a disorder that can have a wide range of symptoms and challenges; from developmental and speech delays to behavioral issues and sleep disorders. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun). (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

A recent story in The Baltimore Sun highlighted the financial and workforce strain many Maryland non-profit mental health and substance use treatment organizations are experiencing (”Maryland mental health and addiction providers face financial and staffing pressures: ‘like a game of whack-a-mole,’” April 14). We know that people in Baltimore are also feeling the strain of two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased violence in our communities, and job loss and economic uncertainty.

Baltimore’s 24/7 behavioral health helpline saw calls for help double at the start of the COVID pandemic and have not gone down. With such a growing need for help, we must do everything we can to ensure that people have ready access to behavioral health care.

The ongoing billing problems with Optum Maryland, the firm under contract with the Maryland Department of Health to administer payments for Medicaid, are causing some behavioral health providers to limit their services, and some are leaving the program altogether. Many programs struggle to recruit and retain therapists, counselors and peer support staff.

Combined, these issues are cause for alarm. Providers simply cannot meet the expanding need and many of our friends, neighbors and relatives are going without care. At a time when there is increased demand for mental health and substance use services, state health leaders and policymakers must do everything they can to fix the billing problems and build a stable behavioral health workforce to ensure there is equitable and reliable access to treatment and support services in the community.

Adrienne Breidenstine, Baltimore

The writer is vice president for policy and communications at Behavioral Health System Baltimore.

