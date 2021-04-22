Baltimore region changing how to intervene in behavioral health crises | READER COMMENTARY

This year saw the launch of the Greater Baltimore Regional Integrated Crisis System (GBRICS) Partnership. This initiative invests $45 million over five years to transform behavioral health crisis response services in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County and Howard County. It will create one regional hotline supported by a comprehensive call center that will quickly help callers access the support they need and coordinate dispatch of mobile crisis teams (non-law enforcement) to assist people who need immediate help. Instead of having armed police show up to help with a crisis, a mental health clinician will respond and provide therapeutic support on the spot.