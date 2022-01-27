Chief Behan made a Baltimore County superintendent’s job much easier | READER COMMENTARY

The late Cornelius J. “Neil” Behan, retired police chief, made an enormous contribution to our quality of life in Baltimore County (”Cornelius J. ‘Neil’ Behan, Baltimore County Police chief known nationally for community outreach and gun control advocacy, dies,” Jan. 11).
Our terms as police chief and superintendent of schools overlapped for 15 years. Lucky me! Chief Behan was co-developer of two major programs in the school system: an educational program in the middle schools about respect for police officers and law enforcement, and a three-pronged approach in the high schools involving anti-alcohol, anti-drug and anti-violence programs.
In the middle school program, Chief Behan sent police officers to lecture on the importance of law enforcement, stressing respect. They came in costume as McGruff the Crime Dog.
Chief Behan placed undercover police cadets in all high schools. The first year they made 51 arrests of students selling drugs — mainly marijuana. This number decreased rapidly to two in 1992.
This program involved education, detection and counseling. The offending students were automatically expelled from the regular education program and extracurricular activities. They were placed in the Evening High School, where most of them earned diplomas. The Baltimore County Board of Education and Chief Behan stated that the 99% of the student body behaving properly deserved an orderly learning environment. During this period, no gun was ever found in the school system.
When expanding the command staff development program in the police department, Chief Behan again reached out to the school system. He appointed Joseph N. McGowan, former school board president, to head the effort. Mr. McGowan had held a high-level position in the personnel department of Bethlehem Steel. This effort resulted in joint programs with several colleges and universities. Chief Behan and Mr. McGowan greatly enhanced relationships between police and many community organizations.
Chief Behan’s legacy in Baltimore County is outstanding.
Robert Y. Dubel, Glen Arm
The writer retired in 1992 as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools.
