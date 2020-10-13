Maryland beer brewers and drinkers support chain store sales | COMMENTARY

Breweries continue to grow and thrive across the rest of our country, but Maryland is a laggard (“It’s time Maryland allows beer and wine be sold at grocery, drug and convenience stores,” Oct. 5). As a home brewer, I delight in trying new and interesting beers to stretch my imagination and palate. We are often forced to travel to neighboring jurisdictions to enjoy a brewery or greater retail selection because Maryland does not have chain store sales. Enacting change in Colorado brought millions of dollars to its burgeoning local industry. Beer drinkers and brewers alike want to do our part for the state and support legalizing chain store beer and wine sales!