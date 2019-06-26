Opinion Readers Respond

Baltimore County needed to cut superintendent, not raise taxes for schools

For all those people who wrote letters to the editor on how absolutely necessary it was that Baltimore County have a tax increase to support education, I hope you are satisfied with the latest spending by the school board (“Baltimore County interim superintendent Verletta White, now demoted, will earn $232,700 consulting salary,” June 25).

If Ms. White was so important to the Baltimore County school system that they had to pay her a salary of $232,700, and a stipend of $8,770 for a car and $2,000 for a phone, why isn’t she the superintendent instead of a consultant?

The absolutely necessary tax increase wasn’t for the kids, it was for the ever-bloated management. Wise up, Baltimore County.

Robert J. Stryjewski, Towson

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
77°