Reentry of special needs students in Baltimore County won’t work | READER COMMENTARY

During the school day, there are behavior emergencies, students running out of the building, kids in crisis biting and hitting and spitting. Staff members endure physical attacks from frustrated nonverbal children trying to communicate. We watch our kids go in and out of hospitals for serious health problems, many stemming from compromised immune systems. One of the hardest parts of the job at a separate day school is the realization that many of our students will not live to see their 30th birthday and, occasionally, mourning the loss of a student. Yet the incredible caregivers at our school love students like family, treat kids with kindness and respect despite the difficulty in working with children who can often become physical out of stress. Our staff members are selfless: They put themselves in high risk situations; they endure the physical demand of lifting students and the mental stress of working in a difficult place is a heavy burden.