Baltimore County’s approach to distance learning is undeserving of a passing grade | READER COMMENTARY

I am the parent of three children, two of them are students in second and fourth grade in Baltimore County Public Schools. I write to express my frustration at the failure of the school system during this crisis (“Gov. Hogan appoints new Baltimore County school board member,” April 14).
I am most grateful for the wonderful teachers they have had over the years, and I don’t doubt teachers are doing their very best to assist their students. However, BCPS has been disorganized at best — no resources were provided at first, and since then we have been promised paper learning packets for weeks, which I udnerstand have yet to be mailed, much less arrived in our mailboxes.
I am a parent with the luxury of time to spend teaching my kids, yet the morass of emails, voicemails and mailings is driving me away. Wouldn’t the school system be better served to spend its time allowing teachers to check in on the well-being of their students and give each family the grace and space to get through this time in a way that works for that family?
I would hope that the administration could recognize, as teachers do, that overwhelming families with communication, but not tangible resources, does not promote learning nor does it assist in promoting joy of learning for the students.
Sara Deriu, Towson
