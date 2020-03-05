Now, no one defends the program. In fact, new Superintendent Darryl Williams made it incredibly clear that the system’s academic progress was unacceptable in a letter to the community this fall. One cannot simultaneously blame Ms. Causey, Ms. Henn, and Dr. Dance for the divisions on the board. Dr. Dance caused the problems facing the school system. If you are upset that the chair and vice-chair are being hostile to central office administrators who have wasted a half-billion of taxpayer dollars, you are the problem.