Baltimore County IG’s office proves worth once again | READER COMMENTARY

Once again the Baltimore County Office of the Inspector General under the direction of Kelly Madigan has proved its worth. As reported in the Aug. 27 article, “Baltimore County IG: Department of Public Works failed to supervise employees who exaggerated work time,” Baltimore County DPW employees appear to have falsified their work hours. Kudos to the county executive for creating this oversight program.

The response of County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers, unfortunately, appeared to be defensive rather than to follow up appropriately on the IG’s apparent findings. In the past, vehicle monitoring equipment was used precisely to curb this potential behavior, in part due to DPW employees hanging out at a convenience store for hours instead of doing work. It seems to me that Ms. Rogers should have stated that the county would follow up this report with an investigation into the behavior of the supervisors of these employees.

Again, thanks to the IG for its investigation into this alleged misbehavior. With the current atmosphere of disdain for all things government it is more important than ever that all employees, supervisors and staff be cognizant that their behavior reflects the quality of government they work for.

— Wally Lippincott, Baltimore

