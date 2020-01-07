I think you overlooked the former three-term Democratic U.S. Senator from Indiana, Birch Bayh, in your recent end-of-year summary of notables who passed away in 2019. He was a Talbot County resident when he died last spring (“Birch Bayh and Richard Lugar: The Hoosier Lions of the Senate,” Dec. 29).
He is the only person to have authored two constitutional Amendments, the 25th and 26th — the Equal Rights Amendment, which passed Congress, but did not gain 37 state ratifications.
His most lasting legislative achievement, otherwise, was surely his Title IX amendment to a higher education funding bill requiring recipient instructions to establish equal athletic and other extracurricular opportunities for female students. Though Moose Kraus, longtime athletic director at Notre Dame, predicted this would lead to “the end of college football,” we see ample evidence this is not quite so.
I know this was a simple oversight which merits remedy.
Karl K. Pence, Hollywood
