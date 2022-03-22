Hypocrisy and grandstanding on bay cleanup efforts | READER COMMENTARY

The introduction of legislation — House Bill 500 and Senate Bill 979 — to ban dredging of recyclable oyster shells in the Man-O-War Shoal in the upper Chesapeake Bay is a classic example of hypocrisy and political grandstanding by some Baltimore area state legislators. It’s matched by the Baltimore County Council voting unanimously to support H.B. 500 and S.B. 979 (“As plans to dredge ancient Chesapeake Bay reef languish, oystermen look elsewhere to seed their catch,” Feb. 14).

In both cases, the lawmakers’ time and attention should instead be focused on the lack of action on the dumping of hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the bay from the Patapsco and Back River wastewater treatment plants, both of which are in the Baltimore area. This dumping has been occurring for years. The irony is that relatively limited dredging in the Man-O-War Shoal has already been reviewed and deemed acceptable by several independent researchers as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. They understand the value of dredging recyclable oyster shells for Bay restoration efforts.

These efforts would not only increase the total oyster population in the bay; they would also increase the capacity of oysters to filter bay pollution from other sources, for example, toxic silt dumping from the Conowingo Dam. Opposition to dredging of oyster shells is counterproductive to implementing an excellent oyster recovery initiative that would immediately help improve and sustain water quality in the bay, which is critical until l more is done on addressing sewage dumping and pollution.

— Robert Newberry, Chestertown

