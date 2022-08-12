What if Maryland could offer a train to Ocean City? | READER COMMENTARY

As another summer winds down, Marylanders take time to reflect on their best (beach) and worst (bridge traffic) memories. If the latter is easier to recall, I hope you’ll consider a more ambitious option to the proposed third crossing of the Chesapeake Bay (”Maryland Gov. Hogan announces $28M ‘next step’ study for new Chesapeake Bay crossing,” June 10).

Proposals for another traffic bridge at the current site near Sandy Point State Park will inevitably simply move traffic a couple miles on either end. At some point, all those lanes will have to merge and the backlog will resume. Slowed traffic and still more cars over the Chesapeake Bay will only increase emissions, worsening air quality on the Eastern Shore and accelerating further sea level rise on the shore’s already threatened coasts. Instead, Gov. Larry Hogan and his fellow decision-makers should endeavor to build a rail crossing at the same site between the existing bridges.

Train transit warrants some skepticism for a car-dependent populace — but not here. Ocean City and its neighboring beach towns are destinations perfectly positioned for a grand train terminal, an enduring source of civic pride. Whereas travel to, for example, Maryland’s beautiful western counties requires flexibility to reach all of the natural wonders, Ocean City is a destination with its own reliable bus system to shuttle beachgoers up and down the narrow strip. Additional public transit is available to take vacationers all the way up Coastal Highway. No car is necessary after arrival.

This option would reduce, rather than increase, vehicular traffic throughout U.S. 50. Even those who insist on driving their own cars should support the train bridge as it would take competition off the road. Historic towns on the Eastern Shore would also benefit. They could add their own stations and increase tourism by opening their towns to quick day trips on weekends or weekdays. Imagine a week at the beach that could include day trips to Salisbury, Berlin and Easton. I’ve been blessed to make many wonderful memories at Ocean City, but there’s no denying that these cities could add certain value unattainable at the boardwalk — namely history and small-town charm. Fears of these towns turning into commuter suburbs could be allayed by allowing the towns to determine when they wish to make their stations available. Perhaps Easton would be better served by their station only allowing weekend stops, for example, or excluding rush hour travel on weekdays.

The land is already at the state’s disposal. U.S. 50 could expand by one outside lane in each direction initially and then convert the median plus one innermost lane in each direction for the new tracks. The mess of eminent domain, loss of property, zoning and protracted uncertainty could be completely avoided. Imagine your journey to the beach being a part you actually look forward to rather than dread. You could hop on a train and enjoy the views, comfortable seats and cafe car options without a single concern for traffic.

Speaking from my experience as a former child, kids would love it, too. Without presuming too much about The Sun’s readers, a Sunday hangover headed westbound is much easier to nurse while fully reclined in first class than the starts and stops on Route 404. Besides the improved air quality for those on the Delmarva Peninsula and quality of life for travelers, there are even more ancillary benefits. This track could stretch as far west as Arlington and Falls Church, Virginia if the people so desired. Imagine an easy trip from our state capital to the nation’s capital without having to scour for parking. The same could be said for those brave souls in Northern Virginia who could finally be liberated from Beltway traffic to pour their tourism dollars into Main Street.

There aren’t too many political opportunities for exciting infrastructure that present a win-win-win for people across this state and our neighbors. The state should seize on this moment. Federal dollars may be available during the current presidential administration and potentially not the next.

— Alex Greenspan, Millersville

