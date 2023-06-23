Chesapeake Bay Bridge expansion: It’s complicated | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Lead with head, not heart on transportation issues

The editors of The Baltimore Sun have weighed in with their opinion regarding travel across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and they encourage us all to vote “no” regarding the replacement of the bridge. They cite several reasons that this is the wise choice, and each reason deserves some thought and unbiased analysis.

First off, any discussion about replacing the bridge should begin with the recognition that the bridge will eventually need to be replaced, unless ground based transportation suddenly becomes obsolete.

The argument that we should be preserving the rural character of the Eastern Shore and discouraging shoreline development in light of the increasing peril of rising sea level is absolutely correct, but those goals should be approached through zoning and land-use planning, not by all allowing the bridge to deteriorate without any plan for replacement. The editors cynically seem to think that 3-mile backups at the bridge are a minor inconvenience and only affect “Ocean City business owners.” Those “annoying” backups occur year-round, are frequently much worse than three miles, affect many thousands of travelers and result in huge losses of productivity.

The editors then get down to the real reason behind the editorial. Since we don’t have unlimited funds for transportation, we need to make a choice between the replacing the bridge or building the Red Line. I will not concede that it is an either/or proposition. They cite “equity” as something that should weigh heavily in the scales. We cannot build a modern city without mass transportation, but we need to lead with our heads and not our hearts. Is the Red Line going to spur development and connect many people with job centers? What does the ridership project to be? Will its revenues even make a dent in the operating costs? A good starting point for such an analysis would be the history and present state of the current light rail system and the subway.

If our commitment to mass transit has the greatest good as its goal, I think building the Maglev line to Washington would be much more effective in spurring development and providing job opportunities. D.C. has the jobs and expensive housing; Baltimore needs the jobs and can provide much more affordable housing. We need to connect the two.

— Larry Jeeter, Ellicott City

Consider air quality when exploring Bay Bridge expansion

A recent editorial raised a number of challenges to the state proposal to expand the Bay Bridge. A link to the upcoming “virtual listening meeting” on June 27 provided a helpful way for the reader to express their viewpoints and are worth repeating: www.baycrossingstudy.com. Great work!

One of the reasons for objecting to the expansion was an important component to the conversation: Expansion will inevitably put at risk important natural habitat on the Eastern Shore and the bay waterways.

Expansion will also increase risks to the habitat on the Western Shore, especially in Annapolis and surrounding communities. In addition to threats to the habitat and bay health, it is important to add the impact on air quality with the projected 22% increase in traffic.

Since the horrible air quality days from Canadian wild fires I have been paying closer attention to AQ. I have followed data produced by local monitors, which show AQ in the Parole section of Annapolis varies with rush hour and high weekend traffic. So it would seem expansion of the bridge will lead to increase in poor AQ near Route 50 and in our area.

Vulnerable populations and economic low wealth populations have been found to suffer at a much higher rates to poor AQ.

Can the bridge expansion folks guarantee AQ will not increase and our most vulnerable populations will not be further harmed? I doubt it.

— Barbara Beelar, Annapolis

Sun editorial board in fantasy land over Bay Bridge traffic

I live on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and sometimes I wish the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, opened the year I was born, was never built and that no more bridges would be built across the bay. But, unlike The Baltimore Sun editorial board, I live in the real world, and I accept the reality that we need to get folks across the bay without major backups (”Chesapeake Bay Bridge: Bigger isn’t better,” June 20). Presumably, the editorial board thinks that the current Bay Bridge will be able to handle all traffic problems for decades to come. Or perhaps the board thinks Maryland should shut down all new home and business construction on the Eastern Shore (and in Ocean City) because we will not be able to get additional commuters across the bay. Maybe the board thinks we should build those utopian EV ferryboats to take us to the far shore.

In 1950, two years before the bridge opened, the population of Maryland was 2.3 million. Today, the population is over 6 million, nearly triple and still growing. That’s what happens in the real world: growth. Plan for it or suffer from the lack of planning. More people need to cross the bay and thankfully, that real world responsibility rests with the state, not the editorial board of The Baltimore Sun.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree