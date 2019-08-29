Another alternative to Bay Bridge car traffic is rail service

If the third Bay Bridge span is built, make it for high speed commuter trains, not cars (“The best place for a new Bay Bridge? Nowhere,” Aug. 28). Encourage people to use it with cheaper tickets and space for beach gear. Consider auto trains also.
Or how about give thought to converting both existing bridges to the above, and ban cars altogether? How about rail traffic from Baltimore to Annapolis and Ocean City direct?
All of the above should’ve been considered in 1965, but better late than never. It’s also better than 20 Bay Bridges by the turn of the century!
The more urgent problem is rising tides for both the east and west coasts, as well as, maybe, the Gulf of Mexico. A century from now, the beach at Ocean City may be fronting Assawoman Bay, known as the future Atlantic Ocean.
Blaine Taylor, Towson
