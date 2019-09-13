Maryland needs a third Chesapeake Bay bridge - and more

The Maryland Transportation Authority just released the results of a study on how to address the growing traffic congestion associated with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge (“Bay Bridge study narrows options to three crossings from Anne Arundel County,” Aug. 27).
As a traffic and transportation planner headquartered in the Baltimore area, I thought it was helpful to provide some details.
Without question, the delays to and from the Eastern Shore are occurring earlier and lasting longer on both weekends and weekdays. Maryland’s study focused on determining the impact of a third Bay Bridge is well-founded. American’s love affair with the car — including electronic vehicles and self-driving cars of the future — is not going anywhere, good, bad or otherwise. Ultimately, an additional bridge will be needed.
In order to keep traffic flowing throughout the Eastern Shore and to and from the Western Shore, other areas would need significant changes as well. When the second Bay Bridge was completed in 1973, part of the plan was to eliminate traffic signals on Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County, and indeed, it made a huge difference. If a third Bay Bridge were built, the traffic signals along U.S. 50 from the Queenstown Outlets to at least Route 404 would need to be eliminated.
Other significant challenges remain in the towns of Easton and Cambridge, in part due to the size of the main routes through each town. A “ripple effect” of a third bridge might require a bypass in both Easton and Cambridge to eliminate traffic tie-ups for locals. We need look no further than Salisbury to see the bypass has significantly reduced in-town tourist traffic.
This won’t be easy, but is necessary to accommodate ever-increasing traffic.
Wes Guckert, Nottingham
The writer is president and CEO of The Traffic Group.
