Maryland needs a third Chesapeake Bay bridge - and more

In order to keep traffic flowing throughout the Eastern Shore and to and from the Western Shore, other areas would need significant changes as well. When the second Bay Bridge was completed in 1973, part of the plan was to eliminate traffic signals on Kent Island in Queen Anne’s County, and indeed, it made a huge difference. If a third Bay Bridge were built, the traffic signals along U.S. 50 from the Queenstown Outlets to at least Route 404 would need to be eliminated.