Climate change should loom large in Bay Bridge choice | READER COMMENTARY

Indeed, climate is often overlooked in other environmental impact assessments. Yet sea level rise caused by climate change is already happening on the Eastern Shore, and it is not a stretch to consider that rising sea levels will continue to threaten the communities of Maryland. In 1973, Maryland acknowledged that all efforts by the state that significantly affect the environment need to be fully assessed. It established this through the Maryland Environmental Policy Act (MEPA), which stated that “each person has a fundamental and inalienable right to a healthful environment.” The act goes on to mandate that: “All state agencies must conduct their affairs with an awareness that they are stewards of the air, land, water, living and historic resources, and that they have an obligation to protect the environment for the use and enjoyment of this and all future generations.”