Let’s try buses instead of a third Bay Bridge

In regard to Maryland’s study of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, I am in favor of the “no build” option (“The best place for a new Bay Bridge? Nowhere,” Aug. 28). Instead, I would propose that the Maryland Transit Administration operate express buses from Baltimore to Ocean City during the summer. These buses could make limited stops starting in Baltimore and servicing Annapolis, Cambridge and Salisbury before completing their run in Ocean City. Buses could run every hour or every 2 hours. A reasonable fare, of perhaps $10, could be charged to subsidize the service. This new MTA route would provide access to the beach for city residents without a car, and full buses would cut down traffic on the bridge.