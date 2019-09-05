Take a bus to Ocean City? Are you joking?

OK, hon, unload all the vacation stuff — the boogie boards, the umbrella, the coolers, sand chairs, the dog and let’s get on the bus to Ocean City (“Let’s try buses instead of a third Bay Bridge,” Sept. 3). Really, this must be an update of Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal," a taunt to dumb options. So where does everyone park to load the bus and, oh my, how much does it cost to park? Where do the bus caravans park and unload in OC and what vehicles are available in Ocean City to distribute the unhappy vacationers to their motels and condos?
No, the express bus is either a tongue-in-cheek suggestion or truly one of the dumbest ideas to provide mass transportation to Ocean City. There are no simple options, which history tells you going back to Gov. Harry Hughes’ tenure analyzing options to move the hordes of folks while preserving some flexibility of transport to, and while at, the beach. He found none acceptable then. Another modest option? How about time-sharing so that each Maryland family gets 10 days each year to stay on the Eastern Shore. Time shares can be traded on exchange so good for capitalism.
No, there are no easy answers with Maryland’s population growth and everyone wanting to be at a great beach any and all times. Maybe Gov. Larry Hogan’s option is best given all the constraints of NIMBYism and environmental impact alternatives.
Ed Crawford, Baltimore
