Take a bus to Ocean City? Are you joking?

OK, hon, unload all the vacation stuff — the boogie boards, the umbrella, the coolers, sand chairs, the dog and let’s get on the bus to Ocean City (“Let’s try buses instead of a third Bay Bridge,” Sept. 3). Really, this must be an update of Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal," a taunt to dumb options. So where does everyone park to load the bus and, oh my, how much does it cost to park? Where do the bus caravans park and unload in OC and what vehicles are available in Ocean City to distribute the unhappy vacationers to their motels and condos?