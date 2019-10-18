Removing one lane of traffic during construction is like adding 33% more cars. There is no way to rebuild the westbound span without impacting the commuters coming from the Eastern Shore to the Western Shore. When construction projects occur on land, such as the Baltimore Beltway, milling and overlay can occur at night and lanes can be reopened for the morning rush with repaving resuming at night. That luxury does not exist with rebuilding the Bay Bridge. Constructed out of concrete, it requires an extremely intricate and delicate process to blast to remove the old concrete down to the steel bars, then lay new concrete requiring a five-day cure period. Another unfortunate downside in the redecking project: There are no other alternate routes to get to the Eastern Shore, unless drivers go “up and over” by taking I-95 North in Maryland and then south through Delaware, which is just as time consuming for many folks.