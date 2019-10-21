Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Transportation need to think about transporting people across the Chesapeake Bay, rather than cars (“Bay Bridge backups may be painful, but delayed repairs could make them worse,” Oct. 8). I’ve visited Seattle and have seen how ferries move large numbers of people across Puget Sound.
While some people elect to take their car on the ferry, many people select other options: Take a bus to reach the ferry, drive to and park their car at the ferry terminal and walk on board. Other people bicycle. The large number of bicyclists and pedestrians utilizing the ferries enable more people to cross this large body of water.
Governor Hogan should consider what State Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman have to say — and consider ferries — especially when the bridge is undergoing a massive two-year decking and maintenance program.
Last but not least, the ferry ride is fun and relaxing. It certainly beats having to sit in an hour backup to reach a congested bridge.
Jeffrey H. Marks, Baltimore
