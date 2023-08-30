Bautista key to Birds’ 2023 ‘magic run’ | READER COMMENTARY

Orioles closer Felix Bautista throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards. (Kevin Richardson )

One of my favorite Baltimore sports memories is the Colts game long ago during which the late, great All-Pro linebacker Mike Curtis bulldozed a spectator who lumbered onto the field and grabbed the game ball. Memorial Stadium was Curtis’ house, and that drunken knucklehead picked the wrong place for a home invasion.

Mike Curtis was known as “Mad Dog,” about as great a nickname as ever has been attached to a Baltimore sports legend. He was a fierce and indomitable, like the city that loved him and that Colt team.

The current Orioles are beloved too, and maybe none so much as their towering, massive bullpen closer Felix Bautista. He too has a great sobriquet, “The Mountain.” Like Curtis, he represents the kind of grit and toughness and determination of the city he plays for.

“The Mountain” just went on the injured list and will be out of service for, we all hope, no more than a few weeks (“Orioles place closer Félix Bautista on 15-day IL with elbow injury, recall top pitching prospect DL Hall from Triple-A,” Aug. 26). He’s been key to the Birds’ magic run this year. They’ll no doubt hold things together until his return.

Godspeed “Mountain,” we look forward to you soon striding through that bullpen gate, lights flashing, Robin Hood whistling and opposing batters dreading their coming doom.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

