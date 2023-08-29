We’ll miss Bautista, but O’s will continue to amaze | READER COMMENTARY

One aspect of this year’s Orioles team is that they adhere to the Ravens’ mantra of “next man up.” These guys truly have each others’ backs. This is an Orioles team we can all be extremely proud of. While I will admit that the team will miss Felix “The Mountain” Bautista, I believe this amazing team will stay extremely positive and reach their goal of getting to the playoffs (“The Orioles couldn’t have prevented Félix Bautista’s injury. Did they do enough to brace for it?” Aug. 27). If Bautista is not on the playoff roster due to injury, I still feel these battling Baltimore Orioles will continue to amaze with their collective ability of playing top tier baseball.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

