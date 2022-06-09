Bates can save Baltimore — by withdrawing | READER COMMENTARY

Thiru Vignarajah speaks outside the Baltimore City Board of Elections after filing the paperwork to be a candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney. March 22, 2022. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

This is a letter to Ivan Bates that could have been written by any number of Baltimore City residents: If you truly care about making Baltimore City safer, then please drop out of the Baltimore City state’s attorney race (“2022 Voter Guide: Ivan Bates, candidate for Baltimore City State’s Attorney,” May 17).

According to competitor Thiru Vignarajah’s poll, you have little chance of winning. Staying in the race guarantees another four years of trauma, heartache, increased bloodshed and lack of prosecution under the Marilyn Mosby administration. By withdrawing, you give Baltimore a real chance to become a safer and better city under Mr. Vignarajah’s leadership.

I’m sure you saw Ms. Mosby’s pathetic performance in front of the Baltimore City Council on Monday. The arrogance and lack of responsibility Ms. Mosby showed was sickening.

Help save Baltimore, Mr. Bates, by withdrawing from the race. Baltimore could use your help.

— Steven Lasover, Baltimore

