Bates is a solid state’s attorney candidate | READER COMMENTARY

A letter writer suggests that Ivan Bates should withdraw from the state’s attorney’s race because he is splitting the anti-Marilyn Mosby vote (“Ivan Bates is helping Marilyn Mosby win reelection,” June 3). This is faulty reasoning on several counts.

First, there is no reason to assume that votes for other candidates are merely votes against incumbant State’s Attorney Mosby; They may be actively for the other candidates, and there is a difference.

That being the case, if Mr. Bates dropped out, there is no reason to assume that his supporters would vote for Thiru Vignarajah, who is a totally different kind of candidate spouting tough-on-crime rhetoric that is not consistent with studies of what actually works. Some of them might actually hold their noses and vote for Ms. Mosby as a lesser evil. Others might abstain or do a write-in as protest against the choices available. In all probability Mr. Bates’s absence from the race would not tip the balance toward Mr. Vignarajah.

In any case, there is no reason a candidate with a reasonable belief that he has something better to offer should withdraw to benefit one he strongly disagrees with, even if the likely effect of his withdrawal were less doubtful. Mr. Bates is a good candidate, he has a right to run, and the voters who find him the best have a right to vote for a candidate they want. That’s democracy.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

