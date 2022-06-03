Ivan Bates is helping Marilyn Mosby win reelection | READER COMMENTARY

In the primary election in 2018, three Democratic candidates ran for the office of Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Incumbent Marilyn Mosby won with 49.4% of the vote. More people voted for the other two candidates combined — Thiru Vignarajah and Ivan Bates — than Ms. Mosby. If only one of the candidates ran against Ms. Mosby, she could have lost in 2018.

This year is going to be the same. Mr. Bates and Mr. Vignarajah are going to split the anti-Mosby vote and allow Ms. Mosby to win again (“‘It’s a morale issue’: Baltimore Police, Marilyn Mosby at odds over newly public police integrity list,” May 26). According to a poll by Mr. Vignarajah’s campaign, Ms. Mosby has 35%, Mr. Vignarajah has 32% and Mr. Bates 13%. Again, in 2022, the votes against Ms. Mosby would crush her in the election with only one candidate. With two, she wins again.

Mr. Bates will most definitely lose. He must quit so that he and Mr. Vignarajah do not split the anti-Mosby vote. If he doesn’t, the question must be asked: Is he in the race to guarantee a win for Ms. Mosby? Is he a shill for her? We will see by his actions in the days ahead.

— Steven Pinson, Baltimore

