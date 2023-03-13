Supporting basketball tournament is part of mayor’s job | READER COMMENTARY

Bowie's Anii Harris picture is displayed on the new scoreboard at CFG Bank Arena as Elizabeth City State defeated Bowie State 76-54 to advance in the 2023 CIAA women's basketball tournament in Baltimore on Feb. 23, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The fact that the city of Baltimore spent $30,000 buying tickets to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament is front page news is ridiculous (”Baltimore bought $30,000 in tickets to CIAA tournament; officials strike deal for lower price amid questions,” March 8). And that The Sun said “the Democratic mayor could be seen … hobnobbing with city and state leaders at events” is absolutely insulting to both the mayor and to the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott is the highest level elected leader in Baltimore. The fact that he was with other (lower level) city leaders and state leaders is not “hobnobbing.” It is his job to work with all leaders in both city and state to better Baltimore. If anything, some of those leaders may be seen as hobnobbing with him!

Advertisement

Please do not demean this dedicated leader as he does his job trying to obtain the CIAA tournament for Baltimore in the future.

— Mary R. Erb, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.