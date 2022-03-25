Basketball ‘war’ headline insensitive | READER COMMENTARY

Kevin Willard speaks during a news conference announcing him as the new head coach of the Maryland men's NCAA college basketball team, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The headline on Tuesday’s Baltimore Sun profile of new University of Maryland head basketball coach Kevin Willard made me wince when I read it. The story’s author Andy Kostka quoted a high school teammate of Willard’s about his determination on the court: “You’d love to go to war with him.” The Sun’s headline writer chose to use that quote in big, bold letters above the story: “Kevin Willard left lasting impressions on road to becoming Maryland men’s basketball coach: ‘You’d love to go to war with him’” (March 22).

For the past few weeks, the world has watched Russian military forces pummel their neighbors in Ukraine. We’ve read heartbreaking stories of loss and grief, we’ve seen images of carnage and we’ve been reminded of the terrible costs of war.

Advertisement

So while I would not at all mind shooting some hoops with Kevin Willard, I would not love to go to war with him, no matter how hard he plays basketball.

Sports are an important diversion from the grind of day-to-day life. It’s common, and maybe even understandable, for coaches and players who spend their lives immersed in that diversion to lose to perspective and treat a game or a season like it’s war. But when reporters and editors amplify that lost perspective, it diminishes our own perspective of what war really means.

Advertisement

Pat Smith, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.