My goal is to hit 90-mph fastballs on my 90th birthday | READER COMMENTARY

Benny Wasserman, 88, keeps his eyes on the ball as his sons Marc and Craig, from left, look on at the batting cages at Home Run Park in Anaheim, California on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service). (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Thank you for reprinting the column by Steve Lopez of the Los Angelese Times about my story. I want to give special thanks to Lopez, who accompanied me to the batting cages to see me, an 88-year-old, hit 90-mile-per hour baseballs (”At 88, fastballs are flying at him, and this slugger is swinging for the fences,” Jan. 27). In a year and two months, I’ll turn 90. That is when I hope to celebrate my 90th birthday by hitting 90 mph baseballs. I’m calling it 90 at 90.

The power of positive thinking may not save me from my advanced stage prostate cancer or my pulmonary fibrous of the lungs, but it sure does help me with my hand-eye coordination and me keeping my eye on the ball in order to hit those balls coming at me at 90 mph.

Advertisement

Then there is the power of the pen. The way the column was written was so uplifting, I hope it encourages others who are in their “golden years” to take the time to enjoy whatever it is they love the most. I also want to give a special thanks to photographer Christina House for her incredible pictures, especially the one with the ball coming full speed at me. That was not an easy shot to take.

Seeing my eyes wide-open says it all. With all the pressure on me, it was all about focus, focus, focus.

Advertisement

— Benny Wasserman, La Palma, California

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.