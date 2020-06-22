xml:space="preserve">
Major League Baseball has set a ‘terrible’ example | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 22, 2020 12:57 PM
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Major League Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark, answers questions at a news conference in Phoenix. Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league season after a breakdown in talks between teams and the union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The league also said several players have tested positive for COVID-19. Two days after union head Clark declared additional negotiations futile, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to players' association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce a spring training report date and a regular season schedule. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Our nation is facing a number of crises these days. We are dealing with a pandemic that has caused people to become sick and die. Other people have lost their jobs, causing families to face financial hardships and food insecurity. Some families are having trouble even getting unemployment benefits paid on time. Small businesses and schools are closing their doors, and the financial divide in this country continues to grow.

All this while the nation faces one of the most important issues in history — systemic racism and police brutality. And what is Major League Baseball and the players association doing? Both sides are arguing about how to split up a vast pile of money associated with baseball where the entry level salary is about $500,000 and many players make multiple millions of dollars each year (”Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return,” June 13). Really?

What a terrible example to set for the rest of the nation. I’ve got an idea. How about everyone involved grow up and look at the big picture instead of acting like a bunch of spoiled rich boys. The employees who work in local bars, restaurants and hotels that support baseball are waiting to start making money, too.

Fred Ludwig, Marriottsville
