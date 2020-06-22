Major League Baseball has set a ‘terrible’ example | READER COMMENTARY

Our nation is facing a number of crises these days. We are dealing with a pandemic that has caused people to become sick and die. Other people have lost their jobs, causing families to face financial hardships and food insecurity. Some families are having trouble even getting unemployment benefits paid on time. Small businesses and schools are closing their doors, and the financial divide in this country continues to grow.
All this while the nation faces one of the most important issues in history — systemic racism and police brutality. And what is Major League Baseball and the players association doing? Both sides are arguing about how to split up a vast pile of money associated with baseball where the entry level salary is about $500,000 and many players make multiple millions of dollars each year (”Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return,” June 13). Really?
What a terrible example to set for the rest of the nation. I’ve got an idea. How about everyone involved grow up and look at the big picture instead of acting like a bunch of spoiled rich boys. The employees who work in local bars, restaurants and hotels that support baseball are waiting to start making money, too.
Fred Ludwig, Marriottsville
