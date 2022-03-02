xml:space="preserve">
Given world events, baseball lockout is ‘disgusting’ | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 02, 2022 2:26 PM
Baseball players listen during a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Florida. Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management's deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A huge brutal Russian convoy bears down on the brave, resolute people of Ukraine and many more innocent people will die. Meanwhile, the out-of-touch lords of baseball have canceled at least the first two weeks of the 2022 season (“What delayed season means for Orioles,” March 2).

There is no way I’m going to Camden Yards this year. The lack of perspective by billionaires versus millionaires is pathetic and disgusting.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

