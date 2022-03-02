Given world events, baseball lockout is ‘disgusting’ | READER COMMENTARY

A huge brutal Russian convoy bears down on the brave, resolute people of Ukraine and many more innocent people will die. Meanwhile, the out-of-touch lords of baseball have canceled at least the first two weeks of the 2022 season (“What delayed season means for Orioles,” March 2).
There is no way I’m going to Camden Yards this year. The lack of perspective by billionaires versus millionaires is pathetic and disgusting.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
