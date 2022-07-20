Congratulations to Elijah Green | READER COMMENTARY

Elijah Green is selected by the Washington Nationals with the fifth pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Thank you for the article on high school baseball star Elijah Green, who was drafted in the first round by the Washington Nationals and is the son of former Baltimore Raven Eric Green (”Eric Green hoped to finish his career with the Ravens. His son Elijah might start his with the Orioles,” July 15). Elijah may not know it, but he bears the name of a significant figure in African American baseball history.

In 1959, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color line with the Brooklyn Dodgers, infielder Elijah “Pumpsie” Green became the first Black player to wear the uniform of the Boston Red Sox, among the last Major League Baseball teams to integrate. Pumpsie Green played for the Red Sox from 1959 to 1962 and finished his major league career in 1963 with the New York Mets.

I’m sure Mr. Green would have been pleased to know about his outstanding namesake, but sadly he passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. In any event, I wish the current Elijah Green much success as he pursues his baseball career.

— Jack Ray, Baltimore

