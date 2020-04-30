A shortened Major League Baseball season in Baltimore-Washington? That’s an idea worth exploring | READER COMMENTARY

In response to the commentary by Rip Watson, “Washington-Baltimore region the perfect place for a salvaged Major League Baseball season” (April 28), and as an avid sports fan as well as someone who is eagerly awaiting an end to the stay-at-home reality that become the norm, I admire the idea. So often the Maryland and District of Columbia area is overlooked. Nationally, D.C. is almost never mentioned in the same breath as New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. What a way this would be to bring national attention to the area.