Is it time for fans to boycott baseball? | READER COMMENTARY

But, I am fed up with Major League Baseball these days (”MLB lockout FAQ: Why the 2022 season is delayed and what it means for the Orioles,” March 2). With what’s going on in the world today and having been through two years of the pandemic, I was looking forward to a little ball at The Yard. Instead, the “game” related to baseball is watching spoiled, overpaid little boys (both owners and players) argue over how many millions of dollars each should get. And, of course, the fans are not represented in any way in the current negotiations (or “non-negotiations”).