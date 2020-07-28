Alcohol industry serves up political clout even during a pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

We remain hopeful that Maryland will be a leader, as we have on many other public health issues. We have a window of opportunity now through proactive state leadership to move the new Alcohol and Tobacco Commission forward. Slated to be stood up this year, its funding was just eliminated through the recent budget cuts from Gov. Larry Hogan. This commission has the potential to bring progress and consistent public health updates to Maryland’s alcohol laws. We are eager for this effort to continue and urge our state leaders to not get sidetracked by the chaos of this pandemic. This commission could provide necessary guidance and expertise to help state and local leaders prioritize the public’s health and safety. Let’s not exchange one public health crisis for another.