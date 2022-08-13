Coverage of Glassman shows pro-GOP bias | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Brooke Lierman, on left, and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman are running to be Maryland’s next comptroller. File. (Kenneth K. Lam and Matt Button/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam & Matt Button/Baltimore Sun)

I was surprised to see that your article praising Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, now the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, didn’t run on the editorial page where it belonged (”Moderate Barry Glassman charts own course in Republican Party bid for Maryland comptroller,” Aug. 9). Yes, Mr. Glassman is not as verbally bombastic as his far-right ticket mates, but his policy record is not that of a moderate.

The Democratic candidate for comptroller, Del. Brooke Lierman, has a history of delivering on promises. She has been a very successful delegate who has demonstrated her commitment to improving the lives of all Maryland residents. Delegate Lierman has worked to pass landmark legislation protecting our environment and helping our students through support of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation for our public schools. Her ability to work across party lines has been demonstrated by the fact that much of her legislation has passed with bipartisan votes. Her role as chair of the Joint Committee on Pensions has proven her to be the most capable candidate for the job of state comptroller.

A just-released report of the Annie E. Casey Foundation points out that Maryland ranks 19th in child well-being. Maryland needs a comptroller who knows that this is unacceptable. Brooke Lierman is that candidate.

In the future, please confine your biased reporting to the editorial page and give us balanced reporting in the news.

— Carol Rice, Baltimore

