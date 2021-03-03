Hats off to BARCS | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for Tatyana Turner’s article on the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (”Baltimore animal shelter volunteer finds meaning giving special care to dogs,” March 1). Having recently adopted a dog from BARCS, I want to give credit to Matthew Fazzino, assistant director, for the work he did on my behalf, patiently meeting with me three different times until he found what he was sure was the right dog for me. And it was indeed.
The article rightly focuses on Steven Washington’s volunteer work, but I want to acknowledge the work of the management and the vets as well. My dog had received a kidney stone operation before I got her, a procedure that would have cost hundreds of dollars at a private veterinarian. BARCS deserves great credit for its care of animals.
Joyce S. Brown, Baltimore
