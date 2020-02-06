Thank you for Jacques Kelly’s eloquent obituary on Barbara Pietila (“Barbara Pietila, Baltimore quilter and fiber artist, dies,” Feb. 4). She was quite creative and curious about so much of the world. The reason I noticed was the last name. Was she any relation to Antero Pietila, the former Sun correspondent?
Yes. She was his wife for 36 years. This brought back a memory when Antero Pietila visited my class some years ago. One of the books assigned for the course on “Law as Justice or Game?” was Mr. Pietila’s insightful “Not in My Neighborhood: How Bigotry Shaped a Great American City.” It should be required reading for anyone who resides in Baltimore.
By good luck, Mr. Pietila accepted my invitation to visit our class. He was gracious and thoughtful, patiently responding to comments with anecdotes or personal reflections. Students had more questions, but then he turned to me and apologized for needing to leave a bit early. His wife suddenly had a new medical problem and he needed to be with her. Most people would have understandably cancelled the visit. Antero Pietila did not. He refused to break his promise to the students.
Later, I mentioned this to a Sun reporter who knew Antero Pietila and his wife. He said they had embodied a beautiful love story. Amid the sadness of someone’s departure, Jacques Kelly offers a celebratory approach to another human being’s life. It is so welcome that The Sun featured this life.
Alexander E. Hooke, Baltimore
