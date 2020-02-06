By good luck, Mr. Pietila accepted my invitation to visit our class. He was gracious and thoughtful, patiently responding to comments with anecdotes or personal reflections. Students had more questions, but then he turned to me and apologized for needing to leave a bit early. His wife suddenly had a new medical problem and he needed to be with her. Most people would have understandably cancelled the visit. Antero Pietila did not. He refused to break his promise to the students.